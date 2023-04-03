One person was injured as a result of a two-car vehicle accident in Wilmington Township.
The accident took place at 11:29 a.m. March 28 at the intersection of Route 158 and Johnston Road.
Police state a Chevrolet G31, driven by David E. Rodgers, 68, of New Castle was driving through the intersection when he came to a stop to avoid a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Paul J. Estock, 74, of Hermitage.
The Tiguan steered off to the right, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment. Paul Estock was uninjured, as was Rodgers, while a passenger in the Tiguan, Patti S. Estock, 70, of Hermitage, sustained minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for evaluation.
