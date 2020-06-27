A two vehicle accident around noon Friday in Union Township resulted in a woman having to be extricated from her car.
A GMC Arcadia and a Mazda SUV collided and knocked down a stop sign at the intersection of Grandview Avenue.
A woman in the Arcadia was trapped inside, and the New Castle Fire Department was summoned to get her out of the vehicle by removing the door.
She was transported to a hospital.
A woman who was driving the Mazda did not appear to have been injured.
Union Township police said a white van that left the scene may have been involved in the collision.
Both vehicles were towed.
Attempts to reach Union Township police later for the identities of the drivers were unsuccessful.
