Three people were taken to a Youngstown hospital when a vehicle rolled over Friday afternoon in Mahoning Township.
The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Skyhill Road in Mahoning Township.
State police reported that William R. Agnone, 20, the driver of the Toyota Camry that overturned, had two passengers in his vehicle and he was suspected to have been under the influence of marijuana.
All three occupants were taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
Police said charges against Agnone are pending blood test results, and a male passenger also is facing charges for possessing a suspected vape pen that contained THC oils. The individual does not have a medical marijuana card, according to the police report.
The Mahoning Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
