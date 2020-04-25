One man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Hickory Township, according to state police.
Police reported that Robert F. Davis, 65, of New Castle, was driving east in the 2300 block of Eastbrook Road when his Toyota RAV4 went off the road and hit a utility pole. His vehicle then hit a westbound GMC Sierra head-on, that was driven by John W. Taylor, 70, of New Castle.
Davis was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, police said. Taylor did not appear to have been injured.
Both vehicles were towed. The Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.