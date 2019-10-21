One man was reported to have been injured in a two-car collision in Hickory Township.
State police reported Friday that Walter Moats, 48, of New Castle, was driving North on Cameron Road around 4:35 p.m. Monday. As Moats turned left onto Moffatt Road, he turned into the path of a car driven by Alan Miller, 62, of New Castle, that was turning right turn onto Moffatt, and hit the Miller car head-on. Miller suffered apparent minor injury and was taken to UPMC Jameson, police reported.
No other injuries were reported.
Both cars were towed. The Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.