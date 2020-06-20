One man was transported to a Youngstown hospital after being shot in the hand downtown late Friday night.
Two men had an apparent altercation around 11:30 p.m. One man, standing in the parking lot adjacent to the Capitol Grill on North Mercer Street shot at another man standing in a rear doorway to the bar, striking him in the hand, according to New Castle police. The man who was shot then ran through the front of the bar, onto North Mercer Street and fled to the Speedway gas station, where he was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Youngstown.
The shooter was at-large early Saturday morning.
Assisting at the scene were police departments from Hickory, Union and Shenango townships.
