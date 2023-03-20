One driver was hurt in a three-vehicle collision Sunday at the intersection of Harbor-Edinburg and Old Youngstown roads in Union Township.
Union Township police reported Mark R. Nezbeth, 41, of Beloit, Ohio, was driving north in a pickup truck on Harbor-Edinburg Road around 1:15 p.m. and was approaching the stop sign when he failed to stop and was hit by a car going west on Old Youngstown Road, driven by George Alan Vratkovich, 75, of Campbell, Ohio.
Nezbeth’s truck then hit a third car driven by Maria Jacobson, 55, of Hermitage. Jacobson was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
All three vehicles were towed. Nezbeth is to be cited for a stop sign violation, police said. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
