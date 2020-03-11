No children were injured, and one man is in custody after a Shenango Area School District school van was hit by gunfire Tuesday morning.
According to information provided by the school district, a southbound van carrying seven elementary school students was hit by bullets around 8:43 a.m. while traveling in the 2000 block of Ellwood Road near the Route 422 interchange.
District superintendent Mike Schreck said the van driver, realizing that two side windows of the van were broken, pulled over the vehicle and made sure the children were unharmed, then he drove to the school to report the incident.
Schreck said that the driver reported hearing a loud boom just before the windows shattered.
“He didn’t know at that time that it was a gun that was shot,” Schreck said. “He did the right thing.”
The district alerted the Shenango Township police, who upon searching the area found and arrested a man wearing camouflage who was hiding in a wooded area off of Route 65, next to Mister B’s restaurant. Shenango police chief Darrin Cwynar said the suspect was embedded in the weeds and had a .22-caliber rifle and a .22-caliber handgun. The police suspect that he fired the shotgun, Cwynar said, adding that will be determined by ballistics testing.
Meanwhile, officers were serving a search warrant at the 41-year-old man’s house in Shenango Township and officers were preparing to file charges.
The man was charged late Tuesday with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of prohibited offensive weapons, two counts of possessing instruments of crime and simple assault.
The police interviewed him at the New Castle police station, but according to Cwynar, he did not give them much information and he didn’t admit to the shooting.
Both the Shenango high school and elementary school were locked down until 11:30 a.m., when the police notified the school that an arrest had been made and there no longer was a threat to public safety.
Earlier in the morning, Shenango police had asked that residents who live in the area stay indoors while the incident was being investigated.
The van was impounded at the township police station, where police said it was being searched.
According to Schreck, the state police during the morning were searching for the suspect via helicopter.
Schreck said the parents of the seven students were contacted immediately and were given the option of taking their children home for the rest of the day. Only one family accepted that offer, he said.
“We’re giving the students limited information now,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “Staring tomorrow we will have counselors available at the school.” He added that he is sending a letter to the district families about the incident.
Schreck said he was impressed with the cooperation among the Shenango police, the school district and its school officers, the New Castle police, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the state police in controlling and investigating the situation.
“It was amazing how fast they responded,” he said, adding, “The line of communication was really good, and we feel blessed that nobody was injured.”
