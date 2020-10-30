For many years, Roseann Kulik counted chocolates.
Now she is counting mail-in ballots by the hundreds or thousands every day.
The temporary elections worker doesn't need to count sheep at night. Her eyes are tired when she gets home and she's fatigued enough to fall into a deep sleep.
Kulik, a Neshannock Township and resident native of New Jersey, is retired and has lived in New Castle since 1995. She had worked for 16 years at Jameson Candies in Neshannock, counting assembling, packing, sealing, pricing and displaying chocolates.
"I was Lucy," she said, smiling.
Now, years after her retirement, she is working again, this time for the county elections office as the person who checks mail-in and absentee ballot applications and sends out the ballots to the thousands of voters throughout Lawrence County.
This is her fourth election season, working as a temporary in the voters office. She previously had performed various other election-related tasks.
This year, her duties shifted with the onslaught of COVID-19, a change in the election law that allows mail-in and absentee ballots without reason, and the general presidential election, in and of itself.
Kulik took on the sole responsibility of checking more than 14,000 mail-in ballot applications and mailing them out to voters throughout Lawrence County. Her tedious work is not done. The applications were pouring in until Tuesday, the cut-off date for the applications, and she will continue enveloping them and sending them out through the mail.
County elections director Ed Allison pointed out that Kulik and his entire staff have been working 10-hour days, including Saturdays, preparing for the upcoming election. He, himself, has gone into the office on Sundays, also, to keep caught up on the deluge of phone calls and the onslaught of mail, which also has included voter registrations.
Kulik started her work in August for the general election. She was trained on the mailing of ballots for the June 2 primary, "but not to this degree,"she said. There were only 5,000 mail-ins and absentees then.
The number of mail-in and absentee ballots being sent out to voters has tripled, as the presidential campaigns ramped up, COVID-19 cases increased and the election laws were tweaked by the Supreme Court, allowing people to vote via drop boxes.
Kulik, by herself, has sent out all of the ballots personally. Each has a number and she keeps a chart of the absentees. As the applications enter the voters office, other staff members check them against the registered voters names and addresses. She then gets them and sorts the applications according to areas of the county for easy mailing. She assigns each ballot a number, and marks it M for mail and A for absentee, and she cross checks them, she explained.
Each envelope contains a ballot and a secrecy ballot to be returned, which should not have any markings on it to identify the voter.
The applications then are stored in a secure ballot room.
"We all work as a team," she said, so the work is done consistently.
When the applications first arrived, Kulik sat in Allison's office, which was a sea of trays of applications. The ballots weren't mailed out until the candidate names were officially confirmed and court decisions were decided.
"We can put out nearly 2,000 ballots or better in a day," Allison said. "We did a little more than 1,000 in one week alone, and we do a couple hundred more every day."
He estimated that out of about 56,000 registered voters in the county, he expects a voter turnout of about 70 to 80 percent, including the ballots received by mail and drop box and those in-person voters at the polls.
Allison told the Lawrence County Board of Election members Tuesday that more than 5,000 voted ballots have been returned to the office so far, out of the 14,000 sent out, and he expects a total of 16,000 to 17,000 people to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Kulik's task previous to this year was to assemble the packages of supplies that would go out to the poll workers. She started working in the elections office by asking Allison if he needed any help.
"He called me one day, and I've been here ever since," she said.
Kulik's husband, Steven, originally from Sheep Hill in New Castle, also works as a seasonal elections employee, delivering test ballots and helping to get the ballots and supplies to the polls for election day.
She met him in New Jersey when he was her boss. She returned with him to New Castle after adopting two children. Steven knew Allison, having worked with him at McLean Trucking in the 1970s.
Kulik said she welcomes the chance to do the work.
"It will be only once every four years with this volume," she said, commenting, "I've never seen it like this in my life. Being out of the house working and with a good bunch of people and accomplishing something makes me feel good. It's rewarding when you see the finished product."
