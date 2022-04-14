With Pennsylvania farmers returning to their fields for spring planting, drivers need to be alert for large farm equipment on rural roads.
According to preliminary PennDOT data, there were 80 crashes involving farm equipment in 2021, resulting in two fatalities and six suspected serious injuries.
“Some of the most frequent contributing factors in fatal crashes on rural roads were driving too fast for conditions, impaired driving, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Kuntch.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and state officials are encouraging motorists to be cautious as part of Rural Roads Safety Week, April 18-23.
Each year, Farm Bureau partners with the PennDOT, state Department of Agriculture and state police to spread the message of staying safe on rural roads during the height of the spring planting season.
“Farmers make the safety of other motorists a top priority when we must move equipment on the roadway, and we ask that drivers help keep us safe as well,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert in a statement.
Farmers will often pull over to allow others to pass when it’s safe to do so. “We just ask that drivers remain patient when following farm equipment and keep a safe distance. By slowing down and using caution and common sense, drivers can avoid costly crashes and save lives,” Ebert said.
Gary Long, Blair County Farm Bureau spokesman, said patience is the key.
“I’ve been driving this equipment for over 20 years. I move equipment all the time on roads. People just don’t want to wait a minute to pass us safely. If something is coming the other way, it will get ugly. If you are going to pass, make sure it is safe before you proceed. A lot of the equipment is large. We may not see you if you are right behind us; be sure you stay back. We also make left hand turns, and most of our equipment does not have turn signals. We may sway to the right and then make a left turn because of our length,” Long said.
Safety is one of PennDOT’s main priorities.
Motorists should use caution when driving on rural roads, especially in the spring and summer when farm vehicles are most common on these roads. Extra caution should also be taken during dawn and dusk hours when farming equipment may not be as visible, Kuntch said.
Farm equipment can legally be operated on roads, including at night, but farmers are required to follow certain safety guidelines. All farm equipment that travels at speeds less than 25 mph must have a Slow-Moving Vehicle emblem (an orange triangle with red outline) on the back. If drivers see the Slow-Moving Vehicle emblem, it is a sign to slow down immediately.
Farmers as well as motorists face challenges.
The biggest problem is traffic does not give us the space we need, even coming from the opposite direction; they are entitled to the yellow line but that makes it tough for us, give us some space. If we can pull over, we do so you can get by, we have to share the road,” Long said.
