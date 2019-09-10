The 113th annual Lawrence County Old Timers Day returns Sept. 29 to the Cascade Park dance pavilion.
The event, which will have a Halloween theme, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with doors opening for registration at 10 a.m.
Attendees will get a meal catered by David Jones of Jones Creations, and drinks will be served by adult volunteers as well as by students from area high schools who use the opportunity for community service hours.
During the meal, entertainment will be provided by Vaughn Hudspath and the singing and dancing talents of the New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars.
State Rep. Chris Sainato is scheduled to continue a longtime tradition in which he leads a grand march of attendees through the pavilion to the tune of "When the Saints Go Marching In." That will be followed by an old-fashioned sing-along, led by Dianna Duffee and Carol Bonfield. Each year, the music selected coincides with the event theme, and lyrics to the songs are provided to the seniors in the annual program booklet.
Music also will be provided by DJ Justin Budai, who selects theme-relevant music as well.
Mike Natale is the day's emcee.
Everyone who attends receives a gift, and gifts and certificates are awarded to the oldest woman and oldest man in attendance, as well as to the individuals who traveled the farthest, been married the longest and who are most recently wed.
The New Castle Area Transit Authority and the Lawrence County ACTS vans will provide transportation. Anyone in need of a ride may call Julie "Ju-Ju" DeLillo, event chairman, at (724) 656-2182 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
The first Old Timers Picnic took place Aug. 23, 1907, at Cascade Park. More than 7,000 people attended, even though the celebration was open only to people who had lived in the New Castle area prior to the Civil War and their descendants. Eventually, those restrictions were dropped, and the event is now open to all seniors and their families.
