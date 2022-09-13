The fun never stops in Lawrence County.
The coming weekend will be no exception as locals of German and Transylvanian Saxon descent host their annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Cascade Park.
Beer will flow and sausages and Sauerkraut will be in abundance in a day filled with band music, song, dance, celebration and laughter — which the Germans fondly call "Gemütlichkeit."
Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Attendees will be charged $3 per vehicle for parking.
The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. and will last throughout the day and evening, ending at 10 p.m.
The Youngstown Saxon Blaskapelle will perform from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Eintracht Männerchor and Kinderchor of New Castle will regale celebrators with song from 4 to 5 p.m. A keg tapping and parade will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by dance music by The Barrons from 5:30 to close.
D'Lustigen Isartaler, a folk dance group dressed in traditional German attire, will lead dancing on the spacious ballroom dance floor throughout the day.
Food fare available for sale at the event will include Bratwurst, Knockwurst, Sauerkraut, German potato salad, soft pretzels and German desserts.
The Eintracht Singing Society has exited in New Castle for 128 years. The Oktoberfest is the organization's number-one fundraiser of the year.
Oktoberfest committee chairman Hans Kraus said volunteers for the event are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.