A Conneaut, Ohio, woman is in the Lawrence County jail after state police seized a variety of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, from her vehicle in Ellwood City.
The police also confiscated a gun from her purse, along with $4,373 in cash. Police charged Jennifer Louise Glasscock, 36, in connection with the traffic stop that occurred around 2:20 p.m. Monday on Lawrence Avenue near Seventh Street.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a silver Nissan Altima with a Florida registration that Glasscock was driving with two passengers aboard.
As the trooper approached the car, she saw a gun in plain view inside a purse that was on the driver's lap. A small zippered bag containing suspected methamphetamine was on the front passenger seat floor, the report said.
The police obtained a search warrant from a Beaver County judge to search Glasscock's car. They found about seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine, an ounce of suspected heroin, suspected LSD, assorted prescription pills, weigh scales and packaging material all inside a green backpack, the complaint states.
Glasscock also had suspected methamphetamine and suspected pills in her purse, along with the money and the gun, according to the report.
Police noted that Glasscock is wanted on a warrant from Trumbull County, Ohio, for dangerous drugs, and that she is a multi-state offender and had been convicted of felony drug offenses in Ohio last December.
She is charged with five counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned Tuesday in Central Court by District Judge David B. Rishel, who committed her to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
Her car was impounded in Beaver County.
