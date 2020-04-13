Ohio joined West Virginia as Pennsylvania border states prohibiting liquor sales in some counties to non-state residents on Monday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his daily news briefing that, in compliance with Ohio Department of Health's efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, he is restricting the in-person sale of liquor to only Ohio residents in Ashtabula (31 cases, two deaths), Trumbull (174 cases, 10 deaths), Mahoning (443 cases, 31 deaths), Columbiana (114 cases, six deaths), Jefferson (24 cases, no deaths) and Belmont (53 cases, two deaths) counties. For an individual to purchase liquor in the aforementioned counties, that person must present a valid Ohio photo identification or a valid military photo ID for a person on active-duty status.
Sale of liquor to a person with a valid non-Ohio photo ID may only occur with additional information showing that the person resides in Ohio, including mail with the person’s name and Ohio address on it, a bill with the person’s name and Ohio address on it, or a letter from an employer placing the person in Ohio as an essential employee.
Ohio has 6,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Pennsylvania has 24,199 confirmed positive cases. Lawrence County has 51 confirmed positive cases with four recorded deaths.
