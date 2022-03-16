A Salem, Ohio, man is wanted by police after a stranger found him in his kitchen the night of Feb. 25 in Union Township.
Paul Stephen McHugh, 36, was taken from the scene to the hospital with apparent injuries he suffered while reportedly breaking into the house. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a resident of Spring Street reported a male who appeared to be intoxicated entered his house around 9 p.m. and was argumentative. The resident said he was lying on the couch sleeping when he heard the kitchen door open and he was startled to see an unknown man standing in his kitchen.
He said he yelled at the intruder, telling him multiple times to get out. The intruder, later identified as mcHugh, refused to leave. The resident said he pushed McHugh out of the house and locked the door, then he called 911.
In the meantime, McHugh became aggressive and was ripping the screen door off the house, trying to get back in, the report said. The man said he punched McHugh in the face in self defense, and he reported to police that McHugh was still lying on the ground near the back porch.
A Union Township officer who arrived said McHugh was awake and noted that he smelled of alcohol and his hand was lacerated and bleeding, and an ambulance was summoned. Meanwhile, a woman walked over and told the officer she and McHugh had been at another house on Spring Street drinking with other individuals, and McHugh had walked out.
Emergency medical crews tended to McHugh's injuries and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
McHugh was charged Tuesday with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Union police at (724) 656-9300.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
