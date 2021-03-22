An Ohio man was arrested Friday after he was seen on a trail camera breaking into a mobile home in Scott Township, state police reported.
State troopers arrived at the residence on Rock Springs Road off Route 19 and caught Matthew William Javorich, 34, of Orwell, Ohio, on the owner's property, according to a criminal complaint.
The owner of the trailer reported around 5:15 a.m. that his trail cameras were photographing someone entering his home and notifying his phone. The police arrived to find an unknown white van parked in the driveway and a man in the driver's seat who appeared to have been sleeping, the complaint states.
The troopers alerted the man, identified as Javorich, and arrested him and smelled burt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A marijuana cigarette was in the ash tray in plain view, they reported. Police said the door to the man's mobile home had been forced open, and a center opening and a side window were broken, the paperwork states.
One trooper reported that a neighboring mobile home also had been broken into, and a garage had been burglarized several days earlier.
Police said Javorich refused a chemical blood test.
They reported that the clothing Javorich was wearing was similar to that of the person caught on the cameras breaking into the mobile home.
Javorich is charged with two counts of driving while under the influence and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who confined him to jail on a $25,000 bond.
