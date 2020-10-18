An Ohio man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital after a dirt bike crash earlier this month.
Jacob Taylor, 30, was riding a 2017 Husqvarna 450 on Hoffmaster Road in North Beaver Township on Oct. 3 when he lost control of the bike due to gravel on the road. He was ejected approximately 20 feet off the bike and landed on the side of the street.
Taylor was flown by Medevac to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown. State police said they suspected he had sustained serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.