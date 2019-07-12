A Youngstown man with an alleged, known drug-dealing history in Lawrence County has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Frank Christian, 46, also will serve six years of supervised release following his prison term, on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws.
Senior United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Christian.
According to information presented to the court, on or about Feb. 22, 2016, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Christian possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.
Christian’s conduct also violated the conditions of his supervised release related to a previous federal drug trafficking conviction, and Judge Bissoon imposed an incremental 12-month term of imprisonment to run consecutively to the 48-month sentence.
Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
United States Attorney Brady commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, and the New Castle Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Christian.
