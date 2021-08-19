An Ohio man died in an Interstate 76 crash Tuesday in Little Beaver Township.
The Shaker Heights man, 19, was driving a Tesla Model 3 at a high rate of speed around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday traveling west and lost control of his vehicle.
He struck a guide rail on the right side of the road and traveled into the right lane, striking the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Misqual Owens, 25, of Norfolk, Virginia.
The Shaker Heights man was not transported from the scene.
Owens was not injured.
Gibsonia-based state police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at (724) 443-5907.
