Ohio man charged in North Hill crash

An Ohio man is wanted after he ran a posted stop sign last Friday on Highland Avenue and caused an accident that injured multiple people and disengaged a boat that was being towed, police said.
New Castle Police Department officers reported that Pantelis M. Pikos, 41, of Campbell was charged in connection with the incident. However, he fled from the hospital as he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
According to a criminal complaint, he drove westbound through a stop sign at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue at Highland Avenue around 4:26 p.m. and his red Pontiac G6 collided with a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was towing a boat on a trailer.
Pikos’ car then collided with a utility pole, splintering it in half.
The boat was lying in the southbound lane of Highland Avenue when police arrived, and the pickup truck had heavy damage to the front and sides and rear.
Pikos was in and out of consciousness inside his car when police arrived, and New Castle firemen had to cut him out of it, according to the complaint.
Philip Taylor, 75, of West Park Avenue, a passenger in the pickup truck, also was in and out of consciousness and firefighters also had to remove him from the truck, according to the report.
Taylor was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh hospital because of medical complications from the accident.
His wife told police that as of Wednesday, he was still in the hospital and is to be transferred to full-time care facility for physical therapy, because he is unable to walk or care for himself on his own.
He suffered a severe head injury and concussion, police reported. His wife advised the investigators that Taylor also suffered neck and back injuries from the accident.
Lee Jay Michael, 56, of East Maitland Lane, a back seat passenger in Peterson’s truck, suffered pain in right hand and wrist, the report said.
Matthew D. Dattilio, 38 of Campbell, Ohio, a passenger in Pikos’ car suffered leg pain.
Pikos, Michael, Dattilio and Taylor all initially had been taken to UPMC Jameson by ambulance.
Bradley Peterson, 58, of Locust Street, the driver of the pickup truck, told police he went to the hospital on his own the next morning and is being treated for a possible concussion. He told police his boat and trailer were totaled.
Police reported that when they went to the hospital to get information, Pikos told the police that the car he was driving was registered to and insured by his father, but they later learned that Pikos’ father is deceased. They also learned Pikos’ driver’s license was suspended.
When police left his hospital room briefly and later returned, they found that Pikos was gone, having left before he received further treatment or being medically cleared by the hospital. The hospital staff told police they did not know Pikos had gone, according to the report.
Pikos is charged with accidents involving personal injury, accidents involving injury while not licensed, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, providing false information, driving while his license is suspended, driving without required insurance, careless and reckless driving and a stop sign violation.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
