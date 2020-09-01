A riding lawnmower, a gun, power tools, a mower, wheelbarrows and a power washer are among 86 items that a Lowellville, Ohio, man is accused of taking from a New Wilmington home and garage where he had been hired to do home improvement work.
New Wilmington Borough police have charged 30-year-old Dominick Eugene Sankey in connection with the thefts that occurred between May 27 and June 7. They were reported by a couple who had moved out of their home in the 600 block of South Market Street.
The owner reported to police that the house has a detached garage that contained several woodworking tools, and that he kept a small wood shop inside. His John Deere riding tractor had been parked outside of the garage, according to the police, but when he went to the shop June 7, the tractor, multiple tools and many other tools were missing.
New Wilmington police said they learned that Sankey had been doing work for the New Wilmington couple. They connected with the police in Poland Township, the Ohio jurisdiction where Sankey lives.
Poland Township police agreed to set up surveillance on Sankey’s property. A detective there reported seeing a green John Deere tractor there, then served a search warrant on Sankey’s property. A New Wilmington police officer assisted in the search.
Police say they found a .380 Smith and Wesson gun in Sankey’s house, with a live round in the chamber. Police determined that Sankey did not own the gun, the complaint states; it belonged to the woman in the New Wilmington household.
Sankey told police that he took the gun from the South Market Street home, according to the court papers. He told police that the owners had told him he could “help himself” to anything in their home because they lived out of town, the report states.
The police confirmed that the vehicle identification number of the John Deere tractor found on Sankey’s property matched the number of the tractor that the couple had reported stolen. They also found tools in a shed outside, and the inventory matched the items that the New Wilmington couple had reported stolen, police said.
Police also discovered that some of the tools in the shed belonged to the New Wilmington couple but were unreported, the complaint states.
The inventory of the reportedly stolen items, in addition to numerous power tools and tools, included a leather youth baseball glove, an antique wooden sled, a slingshot, six bins of holiday decorations, a boxed Lionel train set, porcelain crafts, a camera, mirrors and picture frames, kitchen utensils and a box of Hummel decorative dishes, the complaint states.
The Poland Township police confiscated the gun and a box of .380 ammunition. They took Sankey into custody on charges of having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.
The New Wilmington Borough maintenance supervisor assisted the New Wilmington police in loading the couple’s property into a utility trailer to and returning it to them.
Sankey is facing three felony counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and one count of criminal trespass. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
