+2 Area prison guard claims to have foiled robbery Police continued to search Thursday for a man who attempted to rob the Neshannock Township b…

An Akron, Ohio, man has been indicted on three charges related to bank robbery, including the attempted theft of a Neshannock Township bank on Oct. 24, 2018.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced yesterday that a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh named Vernon Marquis McGhee-Luster, 33, as the sole defendant. The three-count indictment was returned on July 10 and unsealed yesterday.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 18 McGhee-Luster robbed the PNC Bank at 3830 Pine Ave., Erie. On Oct. 24, McGhee-Luster robbed the Citizens Bank at 4761 Route 8, Allison Park, and attempted to rob the PNC Bank at 2802 Wilmington Road, Neshannock Township.

Story continues below video

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both for each count.

Under the sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Erie Police Department, the Hampton Township Police Department, the Neshannock Township Police Department and the Akron Police Department conducted the investigation.