A New Middletown, Ohio, man who police say was reported as a suspicious individual has been arrested on multiple gun-related charges.
State police arrested Richard J. Lucicosky, 44, when the found him walking near Westfield and Mount Air roads in North Beaver Township around 6 p.m. Wednesday after they received a complaint about two unknown persons on private property.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers saw Lucicosky throw a loaded semiautomatic .22-caliber long rifle pistol into the grass behind him. They recovered the gun and found its serial number was obliterated, the report said. Troopers reported that Lucicosky did not have a valid conceal carry permit, and court records from Ohio and Pennsylvania indicate he is prohibited from having a gun because he was convicted of multiple felony offenses.
He had pleaded guilty to a felony count of receiving stolen property in a 2005 burglary case in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County court records.
Lucicosky is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, and carrying a gun without a license.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
