A man found bleeding from multiple knife wounds behind his South Side home Monday reported a 24-year-old Ohio man stabbed him, according to New Castle police.
Police said they saw Dewayne W. Banbury of Lorain, Ohio, running a few blocks away and entering the former Marlin Furniture building, which is abandoned and in a dilapidated state. He was found in the basement of the building and arrested.
The injured man, identified as Jeremy Brady, 30, had been stabbed in the abdomen in the incident that reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Brady told police the incident occurred at his residence in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street. Police interviewed witnesses who were in the house when the stabbing occurred, according to a criminal complaint.
Brady told police Banbury came at him over a dispute over a woman, and they were fighting in the living room. He said Banbury left briefly. That was when Brady noticed he had been stabbed several times and was bleeding heavily. He said he noticed Banbury had a green-colored knife, but Brady said he was not certain when he actually was stabbed during their altercation.
He was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. A paramedic told police Brady suffered three or four knife wounds, including once in the lower abdomen and once in the leg.
Banbury is charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $250,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
