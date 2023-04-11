A man staying in a Shenango Township motel room on business told police while he was sleeping, someone broke into his room, stole belongings and his company-issued truck.
The police, through an investigation, were led to Juraylin Drone Johnson, 22, of Youngstown, who reportedly drove the truck to Campbell, Ohio, and arrested him. He was taken to a hospital for a reported medical issue, and is now wanted by the Shenango Township police on a warrant in connection with the reported break-in and thefts.
The hotel room intrusion reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 5 a.m. March 29 at the Quality Inn on New Butler Road.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday against Johnson, the reported victim told Shenango Township police he checked into a motel room and the door was locked, but he had not secured it with the deadbolt.
He said he was up around 1:30 a.m. and everything was normal. When he got up again around 5 a.m., he discovered someone had entered his room while he was asleep and stole his wallet, credit and debit cards, a blue duffle bag with clothing and his company-issued laptop computer, and his company truck.
He notified his supervisor in addition to police, and the supervisor said he had a GPS location on the truck, which was in Campbell, Ohio.
A Campbell officer went to that location and recovered the truck. A suspect, identified as Johnson, was with it. Police said Johnson had personal items in his possession that belonged to the hotel room victim, the report said.
The victim told police Johnson reportedly tried to use his credit card at a store in Ohio and the store had video surveillance of it. The police recovered most of the man's belongings and the truck.
Johnson is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and two counts of theft in connection with the incident.
