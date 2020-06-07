Ohio man arrested for drugs during traffic stop

An Ohio man was arrested Friday after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop on Cunningham Avenue.
Brian Anderson, 32, of Warren, Ohio was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a New Castle City Police Department patrol officer pulled over a Silver Mazda with an Ohio registration.
During the stop, the officer established probable cause to search the car. K9 offier Aldo alerted police to the presence of narcotics coming from the middle console.
The officers located crystal methamphetamine in a black pouch containing numerous baggies and in a cigarette carton inside of the car.
The total weight of the crystal meth was 81.4 grams.
Also seized during the stop was a CO2 pellet gun.
