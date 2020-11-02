A Youngstown man is in jail after leading Union Township police on a Halloween night chase.
The chase ended in downtown New Castle when the driver, 36-year-old Antonio L. Tate, wedged his car between a building and a utility pole in a lot off Mill Street, Union police reported.
Police confiscated a gun and quantities of a variety of drugs in searching the car after Tate’s arrest, they reported.
Tate was initially pulled over around 9:35 p.m.on Sampson Street at Emery Street for driving too slowly and a turn signal violation.
He then sped away from the police and led them on a pursuit from Union Township, through various roads into the city. At one point he tried to run over a city officer who got out of his vehicle during the initial traffic stop, police reported.
Tate refused field sobriety and blood tests and was arrested when his car became stuck, officers reported. A drug-sniffing police dog called in from Shenango Township (Mercer County) indicated the presence of drugs in Tate’s vehicle, they said.
The police confiscated a 9-millimeter handgun and a magazine with 12 rounds; 35 oxycodone pills, 66 naloxone strips, 1.48 gram of suspected heroin, 5.53 grams of suspected marijuana, 29.66 grams of suspected cocaine, more than $2,000 cash and a digital scale.
Police reported that Tate had tried to throw a safe containing some of the contraband into the Shenango River from a bridge on West Washington Street during the chase.
Tate faces a total of 27 charges, including five counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and one count each of a felony not to possess a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to jail on a $250,000.
The New Castle police assisted Union Township with the arrest.
