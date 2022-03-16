Two New Middletown, Ohio, brothers are facing charges in connection with a garage break-in and theft of an all-terrain vehicle in North Beaver Township.
Michael A. Lucicosky, 39, and Richard J. Lucicosky, 44, both of the same address, reportedly were found walking in the woods after the theft was reported, and the stolen ATV was nearby, according to a criminal complaint.
The ATV owners had called the police around 4 a.m. Feb. 23 to report that someone had broken into their garage on Skyview Drive in North Beaver Township and had stolen the quad and a chainsaw. Police noted the garage door was damaged with pry marks on the bottom of it.
One of the owners told police he had gotten up and heard what sounded like an engine starting up that was fairly close to their house. He looked out the back window and saw two men riding their family-owned ATV. He and another family member searched the area for them, according to the complaint.
The resident told police he saw two men riding through the wood line and the fields on the quad, and he tried to chase them and he saw them, then they took off through a cemetery.
The police around 3:15 p.m. that day were called regarding two suspicious men walking near Kyle and Reed roads. A trooper canvassed the area and found the stolen ATV and identified the two males as the Lucicoskys.
The owner of the ATV identified both men from having seen them the quad, the report said.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said that Richard Lucicosky was in possession of a firearm when police found them, and he was arrested and charged separately with felony counts of prohibited possession of a gun, possession of a gun with the serial number altered and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson and is being held in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Central Court.
According to a criminal complaint in that case, troopers looking for the stolen ATV came across the Lucicoskys, and they saw Richard Lucicosky throw a loaded semiautomatic .22-caliber long rifle pistol into the grass behind him. They recovered the gun and found its serial number was obliterated, the report said. Troopers reported that Lucicosky did not have a valid conceal carry permit, and court records from Ohio and Pennsylvania indicate he is prohibited from having a gun because he has been convicted of multiple felony offenses.
The state police on Wednesday filed the ATV case charges against Lucicosky and his brother. Richard Lucicosky, was arraigned again by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set an additional bond of $50,000 in connection with that case.
He and his brother each are charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. A warrant has been issued for Michael Lucicosky's arrest.
