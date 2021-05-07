Ohio becomes latest state to propose transgender sports ban

FILEâ'In this file photo from Jan. 13, 2021, troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio. Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced two bills that would ban transgender girls from participating in female sports teams in high school or college. The proposals would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate "separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex." (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)