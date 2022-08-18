The Lawrence County commissioners fear a prospective commerce park and the addition of jobs in Mahoning Township is stymied unless an agreement is reached soon on the property.
The Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania and its attorneys since April have been negotiating through the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas with siblings of the Shick family, who sold 247 acres of land off Baird Road for a casino and racetrack 15 years ago. When they sold the land, the Shicks had a restrictive land use covenant placed on the deed that prohibits any storage facility or assembling, manufacturing, distilling, refining, smelting or mining operation on that land for 99 years.
The RIDC principals are seeking in court to have that restriction removed. The judge has ordered them to negotiate with the Shick family, and those negotiations reportedly have been ongoing, with no evidence of progress.
Recently, RIDC officials relayed to the commissioners that if there is no resolve soon, the project would fall through.
Attempts to contact Tim White, RIDC’s vice president for business development, about the RIDC’s position were unsuccessful Thursday.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd at the commissioners public meeting Tuesday expressed his concern about the project’s future.
“It pains me to report that the RIDC Mahoning deal, which has been in the works for more than a year, is on its last legs,” he said.
The land covenant prohibits the development of an RIDC office park or a large-scale distribution center, both of which are currently under consideration by potential companies wanting to move into the prospective park, he said.
And while the argument against the development of those uses at the site pertains to the increased activity that would be generated by the development, the covenant allows for such uses as a casino, which would generate substantially more activity, noise pollution and traffic than any of RIDC’s proposed uses, Boyd pointed out.
Carmen and Kenneth Shick and Kendra Shick Tabak, and their attorneys, Mark Hamilton, James Manolis and John DeCaro, have been negotiating with RIDC’s attorneys, through the court.
RIDC has been willing to accommodate protections against excessive noise, traffic and light pollution to meet the Shicks’ concerns, Boyd said. “However, the negotiations have stalled, and if they remain stalled ..., RIDC has directly stated to the commissioners that they will have to cut their losses and pull out of the deal.”
He noted officials of Mahoning Township, the Mohawk Area School District, the commissioners and utility providers all are eager for the project to proceed. The only holdup is the Shick family members and their land covenant, he said.
“The Shicks have a tremendous opportunity to be the heroes of this story, sit back down with RIDC and secure this development for our community,” Boyd said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel agreed.
“I will look right out to the audience and implore those involved with this process and these meetings to really take into consideration the impact this will have on our county,” she said. “We are in the 11th hour. We are at that last, last ditch effort. I’d like for everyone to dig in, do their best and really open up their minds to see the big picture of what this can do for Lawrence County.
“We as commissioners are 1,000 percent behind the project,” she said. “I implore those involved to move on this, because it will really change the landscape of Lawrence County.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler in his county position sits as a member of the RIDC board. He emphasized that the board members are not paid to serve.
RIDC pulling out of the project “is one of the options they are considering,” Vogler said of the company in a phone conversation Thursday.
He emphasized that the county is not part of the lawsuit between RIDC and the Shicks, but county solicitor Jason Medure has been part of the communications about it on the county’s behalf.
“The matter is still in litigation, and for the time being, I would withhold further comment,” Vogler said.
The RIDC proposes to develop a light industrial and business park on the property at issue. Its attorneys went to court in April to try to have the deed restriction removed before closing on the land purchase. They filed a petition seeking temporary and permanent injunctions while seeking to have the deed limitation removed.
Attorneys representing the Shicks appeared in court to contest it. Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox had instructed the two sides to mediate the matter.
RIDC is a private, non-profit company that acquires and develops underused property to create jobs and put the land into productive use. The corporation pays taxes on the properties it develops and returns profits into more development, its attorney John Gotaskie Jr. told the court in an April 13 hearing.
Gotaskie, of the Fox Rothschild LLP Pittsburgh law firm, introduced the injunction motion.
The site originally owned without conditions by the Shicks was intended for a harness racing track and casino that never materialized. They recorded the Declaration of Restrictions on the property on Aug. 31, 2007, before selling it to Centaur PA Land L.P. for $20 million for the racetrack and casino venture.
Centaur’s plans for the racino fell through around 2010, and the land has remained idle. Eventually, Centaur conveyed the property to AHT Land LP of Youngstown for $1 million.
The county commissioners, the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. and the Mahoning Township supervisors approached RIDC more than a year ago about developing the site, and RIDC executed an agreement Sept. 24 last year with AHT Land to buy the acreage for $1,482,000.
RIDC’s intent is to develop it into a light industrial park with flexible and light industrial uses, primarily for manufacturing, distribution, assembling, warehousing, research and development and office uses.
It is essential the restriction either be removed from the property or there be a declaration that it does not apply to the development, the complaint states, and unless one of those things happen, the interested party will exit, the court papers say.
Should the covenant not change, “there will be no development on the property in the future, because other people will be scared away,” Gotaskie had argued in court. “Money damages will not and could not solve this problem. There won’t be any opportunity for development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.