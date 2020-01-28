Ellwood City doesn't have a functioning hospital.
That fact is troubling for borough council President George Celli as the Ellwood City Medical Center community hospital is now just an asset in owner Americore Health's ongoing bankruptcy litigation in the Kentucky court system. Americore Health, fronted by CEO Grant White, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 30, 2019. The healthcare company also operated a hospital in Pineville, Kentucky.
"It's terrible," Celli said, who is in his 23rd year on council and his third stint as president. "People in Ellwood need a hospital. People in Ellwood are used to having a hospital."
Americore, at the time of its bankruptcy, listed fewer than $50,000 in assets. Ellwood City Medical Center was sold in 2017 to the Florida-based company after years of operating in the red. Under the Americore ownership, the Pershing Street facility had previously issued partial or incomplete paychecks to employees, was the subject of investigations by the state Attorney General and Lawrence County District Attorney's offices and closed its emergency room — all events occurring in 2019.
"I was told when it was sold, (White) has to keep the emergency room open for 10 years and the hospital open," Celli said. "We were just hoping things would turn around, but it went the other way. It went the other way for sure."
Celli is unsure about White's business practices.
"This isn't his first rodeo in the hospital business," Celli said. "He knew what it was like to own a hospital. He knew if it was losing millions of dollars before he bought it, he knew all that. You would have thought he had known something about keeping a hospital open. That wasn't the case and the people of Ellwood City suffer and it's sad.
"Hopefully through the court system it can be reopened or sold."
While borough officials haven't had much new information on the facility, there is interest in the building moving forward if it is eventually sold as part of a bankruptcy settlement.
"There's definitely interest," Ellwood City Borough Manager David Allen said. "We don't own it, so we can't sell it."
There is still about $300,000 in unpaid electric and sewage bills owed to the borough. There's optimism, Allen said, in the borough recouping that money down the road.
"We've liened the property," Allen said. "We have the lawyer who represents us down there. We've done all we can on our end. Yeah, we're optimistic. We haven't heard anything that we haven't heard it won't be resolved. We're hopeful it will be resolved."
That's something Celli and Allen agree on.
"There's a definite need for that hospital," Allen said. "Obviously, the community wants it to be a hospital. We want it to be a hospital. We're just hoping for the best resolution possible."
