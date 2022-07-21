Merger concerns addressed at meeting Rumors and concerns were addressed Tuesday when officials from Shenango Township and South N…

South New Castle Borough can choose one of three paths to its future.

That was the message that borough officials, along with their counterparts from Shenango Township, put across to residents at a Tuesday night meeting at the borough fire hall.

The gathering was called to provide residents of either community information about a potential merger between the two. Around 75 people — mostly from the borough — attended.

Borough Councilman Tom Nocera ran the meeting and told his audience the fate of the borough would depend on one of three choices at their disposal: the status quo, raising taxes or pursuing the merger.

First, Nocera explained that the borough depends on property taxes and earned income tax for revenue. However, he noted, the borough has experienced declining population over the last 10 years, decreasing the amount of income tax it receives. Moreover, while no new homes are being built in the municipality, many have been torn down or vacated.

“I don’t want anyone to panic, thinking we’re broke or we’re bankrupt, because we’re not,” Nocera said. “We have enough money to deal with our day-to-day expenses, but as the trends continue against us, at some point, that will likely change. If we need to buy a new snowplow, we really don’t have the money for that. If we need to pay for roads, we really don’t have the money for that.”

If that situation continues, he went on, “at some point down the road, we will become financially distressed … If that does happen, the state will come in and dictate our fate.”

Rejecting the status quo as a viable option, Nocera said the borough could opt to raise taxes to remain solvent — for a while.

“That just kicks the can down the road,” he said. “Sooner or later, inflation and costs will catch up to us.”

Albert Burick III, the borough’s secretary-treasurer, said the borough would have to raise taxes by at least three mills to keep its head above water. That would increase the borough’s millage rate to 8.5, making it the second-highest in the county (it is currently fifth highest at 5.5).

“So your taxes, if you’re paying $200 a year now, you’ll probably have to pay about $350,” Nocera said, noting that such a hike would produce only about $30,000 of additional revenue. “That doesn’t solve our staffing problem, and it doesn’t get our roads paved.”

The staffing issue has manifested itself both in government — council had to scramble to find replacements earlier this year after resignation left two of three seats vacant — and in the borough’s part-time workers. Council president Greg Szklinkski said that each of the municipality’s part timers — which number four or five, including himself — all work 40 to 60 hours a week at their full-time jobs, and can only tend to such tasks as snow plowing, grass mowing and pothole patching in the little spare time they have.

“A couple years ago,” Szklinski said, “we had retirees that were looking for something to do. The grass was always cut, the weeds were always weed-whacked, the ditches were always clean. They had the time to do it. It’s just a difference of where we are at right now.”

By contrast, Nocera noted, Shenango Township has a full-time public works department to handle such tasks. That’s just one of the benefits of Option No. 3 — merging with Shenango — that was presented to residents.

Another was a potential cost savings, with Shenango’s millage set at 2.8 versus the 5.5 of the borough. Thus, according to the officials’ presentation, a house and property assessed at $75,000 now pays $412.50 in taxes to the borough, but would pay $210 as part of Shenango Township.

Both sewage and garbage collection are higher in Shenango than in the borough — $145 a year for garbage in the borough as opposed to $192 in the township, and $60 a quarter in South New Castle for sewers vs. $25 a month in Shenango — but the difference in property tax more than offers the higher rates, Nocera said.

A resident pointed out Shenango also has a Local Service Tax of $52 against the borough’s occupation tax of $10 (which is on its way out), so the savings is less than the presentation indicated. Nocera acknowledged the oversight, but said the break-even point for cost savings would still extend down to properties assessed at $45,000.

A fact sheet distributed prior to the meeting actually shows two sewage rates in Shenango: $25 and $65 per month. Shenango Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel explained, with a merger, borough residents would pay the lower rate, as they already are a part of New Castle’s sewer system. The higher rate applies only to residents in the township’s Castlewood area, who are paying for having an expanded system recently installed in their area.

Ultimately, voters in Shenango and South New Castle both would have to approve a merger in a referendum for it to take place. Still, it’s not likely to appear on the ballot any time soon.

The next step is meeting with representatives of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which Burick said wants to host the next informational meeting.

“They’ve done some of their own internal investigation,” he explained, adding “they were happy to see that the borough is being proactive. There are currently six boroughs in Pennsylvania that are in receivership, and no one will take them because they are in receivership and they are in financial hardship. There’s a point where some of the municipalities can’t get a council, which is an issue we saw here.

“So they’re happy we’re being proactive and they support us 100 percent in seeing if this is going to work in the long haul.”

And, Rishel added, it will be a long haul.

When the two communities merged their volunteer fire departments a while back, a process that he had hoped could be completed in a year instead dragged out for 2 ½ years.

“If tonight, a hundred percent of the South New Castle Borough community and a hundred percent of the Shenango Township community said, ‘We want to merge,’ we’ll still be here 2½ years from now trying to make this happen,” he said. “It takes time to get it through all the processes, to get it on the ballot, to get the vote to go through. We (the fire departments) had to go to Orphans Court to be able to go through the whole thing.

“So when you’re making this decision … this isn’t for tomorrow. Government — it’s the slowest thing on Planet Earth.”

(To view a recording of Tuesday’s meeting, visit the New Castle News’ Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/4bxftxzj)

