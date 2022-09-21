Township and county officials in Lawrence County want to know why the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is continuously delaying a road resurfacing project supposed to start in the spring in New Wilmington and Wilmington Township.
Driving on the surface of Route 208 from New Wilmington, west to Pulaski Village, is like driving on a washboard with ruts and potholes along both sides of the road. Drivers are forced to travel on the middle of the road, straddling the line to avoid hitting the rough road.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a news release Aug. 9 saying the resurfacing of that stretch of two-lane road would begin Aug. 12. No work has commenced.
The original project was to have extended all the way west to Pulaski, but later information issued by PennDOT at that time was the work this year would be completed only from the New Wilmington borough line to Route 18 because of increased costs PennDOT was seeing in construction bids. It was determined the project limits needed to be shortened.
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who lives in the borough, said at the commissioner's public meeting Tuesday it's his understanding the project is still being held up as of that morning.
"That road is just atrocious," Boyd said. "It's getting to a point where if that road does not get done expeditiously, it's not going to get done this year. Time is running out. If it's not done before winter hits, there will be accidents and maybe fatalities on that road."
The consensus of three commissioners was to draft a letter to PennDOT and also have it signed by Wilmington and Pulaski townships and New Wilmington officials expressing "significant concerns."
Commissioner Dan Vogler suggested the letter also be sent to the state legislators who represent that area — state Sen. Elder J. Vogel, and state Reps. Parke Wentling and Chris Sainato.
"If this road is not maintained to adequate standards, there will be accidents, and it will be PennDOT's fault," Boyd said. He said he has received no information about why the project still hasn't begun.
Vogler said he saw cones up along Route 18, but learned they were measures to correct drainage problems.
"Originally it was going to be done in June, then it was July. It's absolutely absurd," Boyd said, concluding, "It's time to take some official action."
Wilmington Township Supervisor Dan Kennedy said a lot of tax money is given to PennDOT and the township should get something out of it.
"They should be accountable for every dollar they spend," Kennedy said. "If this was Allegheny County, this would all be done. They're going to wait until someone gets killed. Our school buses drive down the middle of the road and we have kids on these school buses."
Kennedy said he believes the delay is out of spite because he and other officials have been complaining about PennDOT short-changing Lawrence County with that and other road projects.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, contacted while he was in legislative session Tuesday afternoon, said his office inquired about the status of the job a couple of weeks ago, "and we were told it was going to be done the last week of September."
He said his office checked Tuesday and a PennDOT spokeswoman told him contractors are working on drainage for the next week or two. Milling and paving is to be done the first week of October.
Steve Cowan, PennDOT's press officer in Pittsburgh, confirmed that information in an email late Tuesday afternoon. He did not provide a reason why the project has been delayed for so long. He said the work is expected to be completed this year.
"We just want to make sure it gets done," Sainato said. "We want to make sure it's going to happen. Our goal is to keep the project moving."
Attempts to contact State Rep. Parke Wentling and Lindy Paving, the contractor for the work, were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
