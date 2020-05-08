HARRISBURG — Nursing home operators and lawmakers pressed the state Health Secretary on Thursday to begin testing all nursing home patients and staff in order to better combat the spread of coronavirus in senior care facilities.
Those facilities have been the site of 70 percent of the deaths in Pennsylvania’s coronavirus outbreak.
Nursing home operators said that universal testing of staff is crucial to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The state has only been testing people with symptoms, but that can be too late because some people never show symptoms or if they do, they’ve been contagious before they become visibly sick, said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Home Care Association, a trade group representing long-term care facilities.
The issue was explored in a lengthy hearing before the Senate Aging and Youth and Health and Human Services committees.
Screening staff for fevers when they show up for work is ineffective for the same reason, Mary Kay McMahon, president and CEO, Fellowship Community, a nursing home in Lehigh County.
“It’s mindboggling we are not prioritized for testing,” McMahon said.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,506 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,489 cases among employees, for a total of 11,995 at 514 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Out of Pennsylvania’s 3,416 total deaths, 2,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Pennsylvania has 700 nursing homes with approximately 80,000 residents, and more than 1,200 licensed personal care homes serving approximately 46,500 residents, according to the Department of Health.
State Sen. Judge Ward, R-Blair County, noted that neighboring states, including Maryland and West Virginia have announced plans to test all nursing home residents. Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Wednesday that all staff and residents of nursing homes in that state will be tested for coronavirus.
Shamberg said the state has been slow to help nursing homes even as evidence mounted that long-term care facilities would become the epicenter of the outbreak.
State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Luzerne County, said that the coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington in early March should have been “the canary in the coal mine” signaling the kind of problems Pennsylvania and other states would have trying to limit the spread of the disease in long-term care facilities.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she’s aware of the announcements in neighboring states but state health officials in Pennsylvania haven’t determined to follow suit.
Levine said that testing everyone with symptoms may not help much because it only sheds light on how many people have coronavirus at the time that test is taken.
“You can be negative on Sunday and you’re positive on Monday and you’ll never know the difference,” she said. “It’s not a panacea just to test everyone.”
Levine added though that the department is “rethinking” how it approaches testing and surveillance of coronavirus in nursing homes.
The state’s focus, thus far, on testing only people who have exhibited symptoms indicating they might have coronavirus, follows federal guidelines, she said.
The state had also not moved to greatly expand testing earlier in the pandemic because there wasn’t enough testing supplies available to conduct tests on a larger segment of the population, Levine said.
