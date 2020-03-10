Officials: Precautions in place for vulnerable populations in region

One way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by restricting access of potentially sick people to vulnerable populations.
That means people showing symptoms of the flu or the common cold should refrain from making trips to nursing homes or visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities, Dr. David A. Nace, chief medical officer for UPMC Senior Communities, said during a news conference Monday morning at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
“This will help us avoid accidentally spreading not only COVID-19, but any of the many respiratory viruses currently circulating in our communities to our vulnerable elderly population,” Nace said.
Nace said there’s heightened awareness around those types of facilities after a nursing home near Seattle has become an American epicenter of sorts for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which has infected more than 100,000 and resulted in 3,000 deaths worldwide.
“I know there’s been heightened awareness around longterm care and skilled facilities due to unfortunate and distressing situation at a nursing home in Seattle,” Nace said. “UPMC is prepared to safely care for our adults.”
Nearly 3,000 older adults reside in 30 UPMC facilities.
Two more elderly people staying at the Kirkland, Washington, facility, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, died in the last several days. Of the 17 reported deaths in King County, 16 were related to the nursing home, the Associated Press reported Sunday.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, said the statewide tally of cases in the state is at 10.
Locally, nursing homes are taking precautions with visitors with an eye on the coronavirus and flu.
“We’re monitoring all visitors as the (Center for Disease Control and prevention) requested,” said Heather Allison, nursing home administrator at Quality Life Services in New Castle.
Meanwhile, at The Grove, there is no restrictions on visitors as of now, but there had been in week’s past.
“We just limited what was coming and going out of the building and had precautions,” Karen Klingensmith, director of nursing at The Grove, said. “(Visitors) responded well. There was hand sanitizer, masks available and postings in all the entryways that there was a potential respiratory outbreak. They responded well. I’m sure they were appreciative of the resources available.”
Patrick McGuire, health and gaming officer for New Castle, advised residents and businesses to read up on precautions on the CDC’s website. Some of that information includes “promoting hand-washing with antibacterial soap, knowledge of the illness and if someone feels ill, for them to isolate and seek care,” he said.
Dr. John Williams, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious disease at UPMC Children’s Hospital, also spoke at the update news conference and said it does not appear COVID-19 affects children as hard. Symptoms seem milder in children, he said, though much is still unknown, like if a larger proportion of children are getting COVID-19 and not being diagnosed because they are asymptomatic.
“What we do know about infectious diseases and children — and suspect is the case with COVID-19 — is that children are very good at sharing infections,” Williams said, “particularly when they aren’t feeling very sick and are able to run around and play while infected.”
Williams reiterated advice already circulating on how to stop the spread of the virus — like washing your hands, sneezing into your elbow and keeping children home when they are sick.
