The collection of more than $1 million in Lawrence County property taxes within one week has provided sufficient funding for the county to pay all of its bills.
Since the Lawrence County tax bills were mailed nearly two weeks ago, the county treasury has been significantly boosted, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone said. He reported to the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that between Feb. 21 and 28, the county collected $1,407,935 in tax money.
County property tax bills for 51,689 properties were mailed Feb. 19, reflecting the 8.309 mills that were set in the 2020 county budget.
A line formed early in the morning outside of Rapone's office the next Monday and seldom got smaller until the office closed at 4 p.m. Similar lines formed outside of his office daily during the past week.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd pointed out that the county, for a while was, "for a little bit, in a period of fiscal straits."
He explained outside of the meeting that with the tax bills going out later because of the reopening of the budget, the commissioners feared the county would not have enough money to make payroll. They were contemplating floating another $2.25 million tax anticipation note, so the county would have enough money to make payroll. That didn't even include the operating expenses, Boyd said.
The commissioners in December already had borrowed $4.6 million in a first tax anticipation note that must be paid back at the end of this year.
"There was a question of whether we would make the payrolls (through March 12)," Boyd said. But when the property tax money came pouring in last week, and with tax revenue continuing to come in, Boyd said the county leadership felt the crisis was averted.
"We feel confident we won't have to take out anymore money through a loan," he said. "I think we're in good shape for the rest of the year."
Rapone expressed his gratitude to the taxpayers for "one good week of collections, from Friday to Friday."
The commissioners recognized the treasurer's office staff for its diligence in the tax collection process.
Rapone reported that the county has the ability to collect a total of $29,933,062 in taxes paid at face value. He said that his tax outreach program, which involves setting up stations in various municipalities to make tax collection easier during the discount period, began March 1 and will run through May 1.
Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said they have both agreed to help man some of the outreach stations.
The discount payment period for county taxes ends May 3. Taxes are paid at face value from May 4 through July 5. The deadline to pay in the penalty period is Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, all delinquent taxes will be turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau, where additional penalties will be assessed.
In other business, Spielvogel urged county residents to fill out a census form and be counted in this year's 2020 Census.
The census begins next month, and for the first time, citizens can respond online, by mail or by phone. Door-to-door canvassing also will be done, all to ensure an accurate count.
The census data is used to distribute more than $675 billion annually in federal funds back to tribal, state and local governments. It also is used in the redistricting of state legislative districts, in forecasting future transportation needs, in determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, in assisting governments in planning and implementing programs and services and emergency response and designing facilities for people with disabilities, senior citizens and children.
The census is required to be confidential, by law.
"About $2,111 is lost per person by someone not filling out the census forms," Spielvogel said, emphasizing the need for Lawrence County to improve its census count.
"Please get the word out to have everyone fill them out," she said. "It's vitally important for our county."
