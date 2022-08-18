The building that formerly housed the Ellwood City Medical Center is in the process of being sold.
Pelorus Equity Group Inc., which is acquiring the property through a bankruptcy court, is seeking to have half the back unpaid property taxes forgiven on the former hospital premises. The Lawrence County commissioners approved an agreement with the Newport Beach, California-based real estate company that would forgive 50 percent of the taxes that went unpaid during the two years Americore Health owned the hospital building before it filed for bankruptcy.
As a result of the agreement with the county, Pelorus will pay the county $175,547 to bring the delinquent taxes up to date.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd announced at the commissioners meeting Tuesday county solicitor Jason Medure notified them Pelorus acquired the Ellwood City Hospital and has potential plans to turn it back into productive use.
“As part of the acquisition, they want all three taxing bodies to negotiate a 50 percent reduction on the back taxes owed,” Boyd said, adding, “considering we were getting none of those taxes, we’re glad to be recouping some of that loss, and we’re more glad they are returning (the property) to productive use for the citizens of Ellwood City and Lawrence County.”
Pelorus under the agreement will pay the county before Aug. 31.
Commissioner Dan Vogler credited Ellwood City Borough Manager David Allen for his working with Pelorus toward its goal. “He’s been on top of this, as has the borough solicitor (Edward Leymarie).”
Allen, contacted by phone Thursday, said the Ellwood City School District and the Ellwood City Borough Council also had approved agreements with Pelorus for the delinquent tax payments.
According to its website, Pelorus is a specialist provider of real estate debt financing solutions and a “cannabis focused boutique investment firm.”
Allen said he does not know yet what the company’s plans are for the property, commenting, “I think they are open to everything.”
The use will likely be medical in nature, possibly even an urgent care center and some doctor’s offices, he speculated, noting the borough a few years ago changed the zoning of that area to a medical district.
Attempts to contact Pelorus Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful.
“They are a real estate company, not a hospital group,” Allen said, adding that Pelorus is looking to do third-party arrangements.
“I know their intent is to get it open,” he said of the building. “They’re marketing the property and consolidating the outstanding debt.”
The Ellwood City hospital closed a month after hospital owner Americore Health, of Florida, filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District on Dec. 30, 2019.
Pelorus has been the holder of the mortgage for the property. Now that the bankruptcy case is being resolved, Pelorus is acquiring the property from all of the other lien holders in the case, Allen explained.
Ellwood City had liens on the property not only for back taxes, but also for borough utilities. Pelorus is expected to pay the borough more than $400,000 in its back costs, or 75 percent of the amount owed.
The Ellwood City Area School Board approved a delinquent tax payment plan for Pelorus in November, under which the district is to receive $335,000 from Pelorus as the lien holder.
