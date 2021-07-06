Officials, employees to lead city's transition under Home Rule

A mixture of elected officials and city employees will head a transition team as New Castle begins to change its style of government over the next two years.
The transition team will draft the administrative code — the New Castle’s version of the Constitution — and the rules, regulations, ordinances and resolutions necessary for the proper continuation of governmental affairs.
On the team are Mayor Chris Frye, council members MaryAnne Gavrile and Patsy Cioppa, study commission members Marco Bulisco and Eric Ritter, city solicitor Ted Saad, city chief financial officer and business administrator Stephanie Dean, fire chief Mike Kobbe, police chief Bobby Salem and resident Gary Bucci.
The team had to be appointed within 30 days of June 7 when the primary election results were certified.
The resolution, which included the members of the team, passed with a 4 to 0 unanimous vote. Gavrile, Cioppa, Bryan Cameron and Tim Fulkerson (by phone) voted in favor, while council president Tom Smith was absent.
Their appointments were the lone agenda item at a three-minute special meeting held before a caucus meeting on Tuesday night.
Home Rule, which passed a ballot referendum in the May primary, will begin to change the city’s government style from a strong mayor and five-member council to a seven-member council with a city administrator handling day-to-day operations.
A sixth member of council will be added in January 2023 under Home Rule. Frye’s first term is up at the end of 2023. The winner of that year’s mayoral election will join council as its president, representing the city at events and spearheading economic development.
At the regular caucus meeting, council discussed purchasing a piece of property in Mahoningtown and whether to buy a new lawnmower for Cascade Park or to repair a broken one.
The piece of land is behind Hyde Drug Store and owned by its owner George Stefanis. Gavrile said he’s offered to sell the piece of land to the city for $100.
We’ve talked about a bunch of times of building a new fire department down there so we should probably go after this piece of property to at least have it,” Gavrile said.
Frye and council also discussed the lawnmower issue. A new motor will cost about $5,000, while a new mower would cost $15,000.
