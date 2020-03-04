PITTSBURGH — There have been no coronavirus-related illnesses reported in Pennsylvania yet, but local hospital and health officials said in a press conference Tuesday that they are getting ready for COVID-19’s arrival.
“We expect to detect cases in Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, and we are preparing accordingly,” said Dr. Kristen Mertz, a medical epidemiologist with the Allegheny County Health Department.
Mertz participated in the informational session with Tami Minnier, chief quality officer for UPMC; Dr. Donald Yealy, chairman of the department of emergency medicine for UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh; and Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology for UPMC and associate professor of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased from 60 to 108 since Monday afternoon, with seven fatalities. The disease has been reported in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
COVID-19, an illness caused by the coronavirus, has not yet reached the state — or, as all three of the UPMC representatives said repeatedly during Tuesday’s press conference — in any of the hospital system’s facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland. But health care agencies, including the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health, are preparing for its likely arrival.
But COVID-19’s impact might not be as severe in the United States as it has been in other parts of the world, particularly in China’s Wuhan region where the illness originated, said Mertz, because American public health officials are able to learn from the mistakes made in other countries.
“We are more prepared for the virus now,” she said. “They had the disadvantage of being the first place where it broke out, but we have been monitoring travelers that have come from affected areas.”
Snyder said the state Department of Health is starting this week to perform tests for COVID-19, which will mean hospitals can get results within 24 hours instead of the two- to three-day turnaround for testing done by the CDC. And UPMC is hoping to make that test result time even shorter.
“We’re working quickly to develop our own testing capacity,” he said, but there is no timetable for UPMC’s own testing availability.
Many of UPMC’s properties — including UPMC Jameson in New Castle, and UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley in Farrell and UPMC Greenville — serve rural communities. The dynamics and contact patters among less dense populations make the spread of COVID-19 even more unpredictable than in urban centers, Yealy said.
“The transmission pattern of any virus is quite variable for many reasons and, in a population that’s less dense and has a different pattern of individual contact, it would be virtually impossible to predict how many people might eventually be infected,” he said.
That preparation has included staff instruction and procedures, including masking of patients and hand-washing instruction. UPMC officials have also been communicating regularly with the state Department of Health and the CDC on the latest developments.
“We updated our screening accordingly, and we remain vigilant in watching for potential COVID-19 cases,” Yealy said. “We still have not had any cases in need of COVID-19 testing based on the collaborative expert decision-making we have had in place for weeks.”
UPMC has suspended business travel to China and Italy, two of the countries with the greatest prevalence of the illness.
“Staff who return to the U.S. after traveling to areas with sustained transmission must report to employee health and be evaluated before they return to work,” Snyder said. “A small number of staff have been self-quarantined at home with appropriate compensation.”
He recommended that anyone who believes they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, but who has not experienced shortness of breath or fever should contact their primary care provider or call the UPMC hotline for initial advice. Those who have breathing difficulty or fever should go to a hospital emergency department, after calling the hospital so staff can make preparations.
Mertz said public health officials are focusing on what she called a three-step community mitigation program, although only the first and third recommendations — personal protection and environmental cleaning — apply at this time.
Personal protection measures, she said, covers people washing hands and coughing into their elbows, and staying home from work or visits when sick. The cleaning actions call for disinfecting high-contact surfaces frequently.
The second community mitigation measure, social distancing, is potentially disruptive, she said. That would involve preventing people from gathering by recommending tele-working when possible, with the possibility of closing schools and canceling mass assemblies.
She said the “worst case scenario” would be an outbreak that affected the senior community.
“I think the most concerning is the possibility that the elderly become ill,” she said. “I’m most worried about long-term care facilities because the population is so vulnerable.”
