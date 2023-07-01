+5 Greenwood facelift in full swing Just one month in, the reclamation of Greenwood Cemetery is striking.

Empathy exists for Greenwood Cemetery within the halls of city and county government.

A course of action, though, is a different story.

New Castle City Administrator Chris Frye said this week the city has been willing to consider helping with the reclamation of Greenwood, but one stumbling block has prevented it.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been trying to figure out ownership and who’s responsible for it,” Frye said. “Everybody was trying to figure out the liability. He didn’t want the liability, we didn’t want the liability.

“I had a brief conversation with Reverend Schafer last year about their intentions, but it wasn’t 100 percent sure that they were going to do it yet.”

That changed last month when American Legion Post 343 and its commander, Bill Schafer, relieved the inactive nonprofit Greenwood Cemetery Corporation of its responsibility to care for the facility and took it upon themselves to care for it. Now, Frye said, council would be willing to resume discussions.

“I think the history was the insurance,” he said. “We were trying to figure that out, so if that was figured out, I think there’s an opportunity here to sit down and talk and see what resources we’d be able to allocate to that. The door definitely is still open.”

Earlier this month, Schafer took Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel on a walking tour of the 45-acre facility, which was incorporated on May 1, 1861, but which records indicate had burials dating back to 1802.

“The enormity of the place is unbelievable,” said Spielvogel who, according to Schafer, spent an hour and a half strolling the grounds. “We still didn’t get through the whole place. There were areas that we walked to that you couldn’t get a vehicle in.

“There are over 900 veterans there, and I saw so many old headstones. It was fascinating, the dates of the headstones, unbelievable.”

Spielvogel commended the American Legion for taking over the cemetery, and praised the work it has done so far. But, she acknowledged, fallen trees and tombstones are an even bigger challenge.

“There is a need for some help getting those large trees out of there because that will require machinery and lifts and whatever,” she said. “So we were trying to come up with some different ways to get some money to them.”

As of yet, none have become reality.

“I had a preliminary meeting, just talking about it with the other commissioners at a staff meeting, thinking about things we might be able to do or if there might be some money available,” she said. “That’s a topic of conversation, but we always run into the fact that there are so many different municipalities and so many different cemeteries throughout the county, so we want to be respectful of those that already are being taken care of, but at the same time try to help.”

Fundraising events, she speculated, might be one way to do so.

“Maybe a pasta dinner where we could get people to donate,” she said. “I do them; in my spare time, I’ll hold a spaghetti dinner for anybody that needs help. If we got something like that going, or even a basket raffle, the proceeds could go toward the removal of those trees. I think people would want to help, and when it’s a small amount like buying a ticket for something, maybe they would do that.

“We might also be able to go to a community foundation for a match for the fundraiser, because it is going to take quite a bit of money to get those trees out of there.”

