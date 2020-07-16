HARRISBURG — Officials from the Department of Labor and Industry are being summoned to appear before lawmakers to explain the agency’s handling of the crush of unemployment claims.
Roughly 1-in-10 people eligible for unemployment are still waiting for their benefits, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
With so many eligible Pennsylvanians still waiting for relief from a system they paid into for years, House Labor and Industry Committee Chairman Jim Cox (R-Berks/Lancaster) plans to hold a hearing in Harrisburg on Aug. 12.
“The people who struggled to get their benefits and the people still struggling to get assistance deserve some answers,” Cox said.
“These hard-working Pennsylvanians paid into the system for years and, when they finally needed a little help, the system in many ways failed them.”
His committee may not be the only House panel taking a look at the state unemployment compensation system’s response.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have asked that the House Government Oversight committee, created by lawmakers last year to specifically investigate the performance of state agencies, also examine the unemployment compensation system.
Six Republican lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker Bryan Cutler this week asking that the oversight committee investigate the state unemployment compensation system.
In June, an identical request was made by a pair of lawmakers — state Rep. Timothy O’Neal, R-Washington County, and state Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County.
“Each year the General Assembly has designated funds to be put towards the UC program for system upgrades.
Despite these systems upgrades and continued work on overall system modernization, our program has failed to handle the strain of the 2.1 million unemployment claims created by the COVID-l9 pandemic,” O’Neal and Ciresi wrote in their letter.
Mike Straub, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said that committee could look into the matter, as well.
Cox said he and other members of the House Labor and Industry Committee repeatedly heard from constituents about problems they experienced with the unemployment compensation system.
At various points throughout the process, residents told Cox the application website crashed, they were stuck on the phone for hours without being able to speak to a human being, and their bills were piling up as they waited for the system to deliver the benefits they were promised.
Penny Ickes, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor and Industry, said the state has hired hundreds of workers, doubling the number working on unemployment compensation, to try to meet the spike in demand for unemployment assistance.
“A robust hiring and training operation increased customer service staffing by 106 percent since mid-March. On March 15, there were 775 employees supporting UC service center operations compared to the current total of 1,572. Since March 15, UC employees have also worked more than 191,000 overtime hours,” she said.
“The UC staff is devoted to helping people and we know the more than $27 billion in paid benefits is important to those depending on us. We also know it is difficult for those who are waiting and we are working as hard as possible to ensure they get the benefits they deserve.”
Since March 15, nearly 3 million people have applied for regular UC and the new federal programs. The department has paid more than $27 billion in benefits, she said.
Ickes said the claims that haven’t been paid include cases where the person seems to be eligible but something in their application triggered the need for further review by agency employees.
The House Labor and Industry Committee informational hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and will be held in room G-50 of the Irvis Office Building in Harrisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.