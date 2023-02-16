Lawrence County is not under any threat of emergency or air or water pollution stemming from a train derailment and subsequent releases of gases from East Palestine Ohio, Lawrence County public safety director Chad Strobel said Thursday.
“We’re getting our information from the Region 3 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Region 5 EPA in Ohio,” he said.
The Environmental Protection Agency has monitors on site at the trail derailment location, and the monitors also are roaming around outside of East Palestine, Strobel said.
Enon Valley Borough in Lawrence County is about six miles from East Palestine. Norfolk Southern trains, including the one which derailed Feb. 3 that started from a Beaver County rail yard, run through Enon Valley.
Dr. Kimberly Garrett, a 2011 Wilmington Area High School graduate and environmental researcher at Northeastern University with a background in environmental toxicology, said the biggest concerns for East Palestine and the area should be with potential groundwater or soil contamination.
“By doing that controlled burn, in my opinion, they reduced a lot of risk of getting that vinyl chloride into the drinking water,” said Garrett, who studied at Allegheny College before earning a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh in environmental and occupational health.
She said it’s important to remember many particles in soil or water are broken down naturally over time, so the threat lessens for ecosystems farther downstream.
Though, Garrett said, downstream testing should occur.
Meanwhile, she said her biggest concern would be from forever chemicals called PFAS — like those evident in fire suppression foam — that could seep into water sources.
The EPA is reporting that there have not been any danger levels of any substances outside of the actual crash site, Strobel has been told.
He said he has not received calls from any residents of in Enon Valley to the contrary.
“They’re continuing to monitor it, but all of the information we’ve received so far is that there is no threat,” Strobel said.
Should an emergency threat to Enon Valley arise, the county’s 911 center has a CodeRed mass notification system that sends messages to residents over their landlines and cell phones, and it would activate the emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts, Strobel said.
The Enon Valley Fire Department also would do route alerting. If people had to evacuate, shelters initially would be set up farther away with assistance by the Red Cross.
But according to the EPA, “there is no threat,” Strobel iterated.
“They’re monitoring, and they have staff at the site and roaming around the area taking random air samples, and they have not found anything here.”
New Castle Administrator Chris Frye said the city has been in direct contact with Pennsylvania American Water regarding drinking water.
“From what we have learned and what we are aware of, there is no impact to our drinking water,” Frye said. “That’s based off of the information provided from Pennsylvania American Water.”
Garrett said from what she’s seen, the EPA has made public much of its soil and water testing.
“I haven’t seen anything that has really seems persistent other than some fluorinated chemicals,” Garrett said. “The people of East Palestine deserve full and accurate information about the environment and their health.”
