The following places are closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
•The Allied Community Transportation Service office will be closed Friday and Saturday. The ACTS vans will not be running those days.
•All Lawrence County Government Center offices and courts will be closed on Friday.
•New Castle city hall will be closed Friday.
•The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced all driver license and photo centers, including its Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Do we need to add to this list? Email the New Castle News at nclocal@ncnewsonline.com.
