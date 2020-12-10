By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lawrence County’s law enforcement officers got a sense Wednesday of what Santa Claus goes through every Christmas Eve, but on a much smaller scale.
About 14 police officers gathered at Walmart, armed with wish lists and gift cards, ready to fill the desires of 120 underprivileged children from the county’s eight school districts. It was their annual Shop With a Cop outing. But this year, because of COVID-19, the children they were buying for were not able to be with them because of social distancing.
It took the officers with two or more children’s lists a few hours to scrutinize and select the gifts and where clothing was concerned, the appropriate sizes. Once the struggle of shopping was done, they delivered the bags of gifts to the children in person at their homes.
And although they didn’t descend any chimneys, many children learned that sometimes it’s a good thing when police knock on your door.
“I think it went really well, considering we didn’t have the children to help us,” commented New Castle police Lt. Sheila Panella, who organized the event. “I saw what they were buying, and they got some nice stuff,” she said of the officers. “I think they did a nice job.”
“I’m just speechless,” said a grateful 11-year-old Jayshawn Savage, who was beaming when the police knocked at the door of his family’s Westview Terrace apartment with bags of toys and clothing.
New Castle police Lt. Chris Fabian and patrolman Peter Mendicino and Kisha Relic, an ACTS driver of 20 years, presented his gifts.
As they walked away from Savage’s residence, they encountered 5-year-old Taylor Ward, who was not on the list for shopping, but she looked curiously at the officers and greeted them.
“Would you like to have a present?” Fabian asked her. He held out a box and let her select a gift. He also gave her a gingerbread house.
Panella said that the Hoyt Foundation also contributed extra toys, as well as the gingerbread houses.
Because officers don’t have sleighs and reindeer, they relied on ACTS buses to make the rounds to the children’s homes. The cops accompanied the buses, following them in their cruisers to each address to deliver the gifts in person to the designated children.
“It was different,” Fabian said. He picked out all of the gifts for brother and sister Ivan and Savannah Martinez, who live on the city’s East Side.
It was a little more challenging,” he said. “The good part was delivering the stuff, and them being surprised and not knowing what they were getting.”
The effort was more fulfilling when they saw the gratitude shown not only by the child recipients, but by their parents and guardians.
“Thank you, thank you, God bless you,” a grateful Yolee Martinez of Pearson Street said, clasping her hands, as Fabian and Mendicino presented Savannah, 16, with two bags filled with decorative items for her bedroom, and Ivan, 11, with a shiny royal blue bicycle, a helmet and several items of clothing.
Ivan walked out of the family’s Pearson Street home with wide eyes as he sat on his new bicycle.
Officers from several township police departments and state troopers joined the shopping spree. Shirley Phillips, a longtime police supporter, also assisted. In addition to their gifts, the children also got free wrapping paper rolls and candy.
When Panella learned late last week Walmart would not permit groups of children in the store during the pandemic, she spent hours revising the entire program.
Shop With a Cop is supported by donations, which this year provided enough money for each child recipient to have a $200 gift card. The children selected for the program are recommended by their school district teachers and guidance counselors.
Panella said that all together 14 officers from the police departments countywide and the state police volunteered for this year’s event to buy presents for 55 of the children. Additionally, parents of 65 of the children went shopping ahead of time and made the selections and put the items in layaway. The police departments will get those gifts and deliver them next week, she said.
The gifts were all bagged and labeled per child at the checkout. The bags were then loaded into the ACTS buses lined up outside of Walmart. The buses were the idea of Phillips, an ACTS driver.
Fabian said the changes to the program this year were an adjustment, but he was glad to see the gifts were a surprise to the children, and delivering them had “a Santa-like feel.” With all the negativity there has been lately about police, “it kind of humanizes us.”
“I remember every kid I’ve ever shopped with, and they don’t forget you, either,” Fabian said. “I hope it’s a good positive experience for them to see us in a different light. We look forward to it every year. The same guys do it every year because we enjoy it so much. It’s kind of nice playing Santa.”
