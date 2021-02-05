About 17 New Castle police officers spent their New Year's weekend shaving off their beards.
They were participants in No-Shave November, which extended through December as a fundraiser for a New Castle-based charity — Sense of Connection, a nonprofit serving communities with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other sensory-related diagnoses.
The police managed to raise $1,000 for the organization, a news release issued by Sense of Connection said.
And while police normally are not allowed to grow facial hair because of their dress code, police chief Bobby Salem makes an exception for the cause, and he has the final say about what charity will benefit each year.
Salem explained that any officer who opted to go without shaving for two months was to pay $40 per month into the fund. The effort was extended through December this year, he said. He noted the department also collected outside donations for the cause that were part of the money given to the organization.
"We think it was a good cause to donate to," Salem said.
John George, also a board member of Sense of Connection, was one officer who participated.
"Every year, Chief Salem allows us to grow a beard for the month of November, and pushes it into December if we pay a certain amount," George said.
The funds are used for equipment, training for first responders to react in a situation where someone has autism and sensory bags containing items to help calm a person during times when the police are there, as examples.
"It goes into a fund and board decides how to spend it," he said.
This year's expiration date for facial hair was Jan. 1. Of his own beard, he commented, "It was well kept. I didn't have a motorcycle beard or anything like that."
For more information on Sense of Connection and the services they offer the community, follow them on Facebook@senseofconnection.
