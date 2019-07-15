PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was critically wounded in a street shooting on Sunday.
Pittsburgh public safety officials say 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hill was visiting friends when he was hit by gunfire after a street dispute broke out in the Homewood section of the city at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a party or parties were going on in the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Police say the former Braddock officer has been on the force for two years and was hand-picked for a post in the Northview Heights public safety center because of "his career-long dedication to community outreach."
Police noted that the overnight hours also saw two other critical shootings, one in Northview Heights and another during a music concert at Nova Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.