Growing up, Kaylene Oehling was a tomboy helping her father work on cars and preferred Matchbox cars to Barbie dolls.
Jason Oehling said his daughter had an infectious personality and was always smiling, outgoing and willing to get along with everybody in a room.
“Kaylene was the best. I’m not saying that because she’s my daughter,” Oehling said. “She lit up a room. She always had a smile on her face. She was always holding everybody up and just loved being with people.”
Kaylene Oehling, 20, who also went by the name Kaylene Young, had been missing since Jan. 10, 2020. Her remains were found March 19 in a wooded area in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh. She had been living in Wilmington Township with her father and stepmother, Robyn Oehling, and was planning to visit her mother and siblings in Etna, Allegheny County, when she disappeared.
The case of her disappearance is still being handled as a criminal one and no arrests have been made. A funeral and celebration of life were held April 29.
Kaylene loved the outdoors, Pittsburgh Pirates games with her father, shopping, listening to music with her mother and attending family functions. She was also a junior firefighter and wanted to study cosmetology to become a nail technician.
“She was the best big sister I could have ever had,” said sister Hailey Young. “I’m so lucky to have the time I had with her and I wish more than anything I could have more time. We miss you more and more every day.”
Oehling said the sisters spent most of their young lives with him in Shaler Township and West Deer Township. Later, Kaylene moved out of his house, but at 19 moved back in with him.
“Not a day will go by where I don’t miss and think about you,” said Hailey Young.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Homicide Unit at (1-833) 255-8477 or (412) 473-1200, or the Pittsburgh FBI office at (1-800) 225-5324. The case number is 01275-20.
Both Oehling and Young have turned the pain of losing Kaylene into action and are looking to help other families with missing members.
Oehling retired from his job to become a full-time missing person advocate.
“I’ve set up a lot of nonprofit organizations. In my daughter’s name, I help out families locally, nationally,” Oehling said. “I help them out of my own pocket. I do not use GoFundMe. I fundraise out of my own pocket.”
Oehling said he became inspired to help others the day his daughter disappeared. He currently works with 14 other missing children advocates across the country. He’s working on 12 cases.
He places flyers, uses social media, is planning to start a podcast, has a scent-sniffing dog and is looking to train two of his horses to smell scents. He said he would travel with his animals to help others in person.
Meanwhile, Hailey Young helped establish the 501(c)(3) organization nonprofit The Oehling Foundation and is its vice president. The foundation is used to support families with missing loved ones and to provide mental health support to them. The foundation can be reached at oehling.org.
Oehling said he wanted to thank the residents of Wilmington Township for their love and support over the last several years.
“Everybody up here has been family to me,” Oehling said.
