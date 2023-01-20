An objection was overruled Thursday in the case of a reported Medicare fraud scheme out of the former Ellwood City Medical Center.
Carol Fox, the Chapter 11 trustee of Americore Holdings — former owner of the ECMC — began a lawsuit case seeking to recover all fraudulent transfers from a reported laboratory program at the center.
This involved illegally sending thousands of cancer genomic testing specimens to the ECMC to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
Fox is looking to recover $1,923,300 from Fulgent Genetics Inc., which objected to the mediation. Its attorney argued Fox did not state a claim against Fulgent upon which relief can be granted.
The property of the former medical center was officially transferred Nov. 30 to Guardian Development Group LLC.
While Pelorus was a lien holder on the property and made back tax agreements with the three taxing bodies, Guardian — not Pelorus — is the property owner.
Plans for the use of the property will be disclosed in the future.
