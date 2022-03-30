A Celebration of Life Service for Erma Jean Hohmann, 90, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Plain Grove Presbyterian Church, 626 Plain Grove Road, Slippery Rock, Pa., 16057.
Darlene Nero Doran, 66, died on March 29, 2022. Services are private. Arrangements are by the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, where complete obituary may be found and online condolences offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
Catherine E. Procopio, 79, of Chewton passed away on March 28, 2022, at her son's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Church. A Memorial Mass will follow.
