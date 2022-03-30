New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.