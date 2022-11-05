New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.